iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.51

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.51 and last traded at $76.51, with a volume of 2772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $910.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

