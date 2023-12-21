J. Scott Burrows Buys 2,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

