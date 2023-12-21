Jacob Chacko Sells 14,539 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

