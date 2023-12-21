Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 1,662 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $138,494.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Okta Stock Down 1.6 %

OKTA stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.