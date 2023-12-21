James Ming Hom Sells 17,077 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

