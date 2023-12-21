James Ming Hom Sells 17,077 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.