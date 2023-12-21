Jason D. Peterson Sells 900 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $290.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.