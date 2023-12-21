Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £195 ($246.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($202.35) to £169 ($213.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($216.26) to £157 ($198.56) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £151.17 ($191.18).

FLTR stock opened at £142.45 ($180.16) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is £140.84. The company has a market capitalization of £25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41,897.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £112.40 ($142.15) and a 12 month high of £168.32 ($212.88).

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £126.52 ($160.01) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($160,010.12). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

