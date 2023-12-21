Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.52 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

