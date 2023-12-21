Jennifer Hyman Sells 152,190 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $57,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

