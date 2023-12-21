JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

JFrog Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,232,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,232,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,302 shares of company stock worth $5,560,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

