JMP Securities Trims Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Target Price to $9.00

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 243.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Notable Labs will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
