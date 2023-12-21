Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,206 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $422,083.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,499,413.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $285,376.28.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

