Joshua Kobza Sells 2,602 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 103.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 348,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 355,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.