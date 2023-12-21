JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$101.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.12.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$85.29 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.32. The stock has a market cap of C$92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,022. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

