JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $429.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,997,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

