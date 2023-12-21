JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDP. Raymond James cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE CDP opened at $25.31 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently -219.23%.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

