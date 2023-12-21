JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

RMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

RMAX stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.43.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,065 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RE/MAX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.