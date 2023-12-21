Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

