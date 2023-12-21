Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 54,411 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,411 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

