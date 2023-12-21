Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 41,634 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

