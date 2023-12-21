Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,872,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.2 %

ROK opened at $303.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.91. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.68 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

