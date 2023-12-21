Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 20,987 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

