Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 36,987 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.