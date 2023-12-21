Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.