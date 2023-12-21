Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

