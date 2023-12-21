Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

VRSK stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

