Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

