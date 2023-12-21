Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 17,625 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $2,969,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 214,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 76,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.