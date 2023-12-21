Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 31,804 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

