Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.13 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

