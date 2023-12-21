Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.17 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.