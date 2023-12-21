Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.18 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRU opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

