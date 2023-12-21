Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.22 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

