Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.25 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.