Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.34 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

NYSE:IQV opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

