Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.37 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 108.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 96.9% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 74.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

