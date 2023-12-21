Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

