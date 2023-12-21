Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.