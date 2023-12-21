Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

