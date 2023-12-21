Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

