Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

