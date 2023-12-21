Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

