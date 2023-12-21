Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,140,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

