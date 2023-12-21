Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

