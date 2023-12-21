Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 11,033 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.6 %

DHI opened at $149.39 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

