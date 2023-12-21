Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,165 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $539.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.