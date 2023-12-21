Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,369 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $402.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.64 and a 200 day moving average of $390.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

