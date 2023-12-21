Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.12 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.