Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.27 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $161.82 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

