Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.31 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

